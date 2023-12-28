Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Himachal Pradesh: Chintpurni traders protest against passenger ropeway

They closed the market on Wednesday and sat on strike near Baba Maidas House, a statement issued by the traders' body on Thursday said

Several Indian students stage a sit-in protest in Canada's Brampton

Representative image

Press Trust of India Una (HP)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of traders from the Chintpurni area in Una district shut their shops to carry out a procession through the main bazaar in protest against a passenger ropeway to the Mata Chintpurni temple.
They closed the market on Wednesday and sat on strike near Baba Maidas House, a statement issued by the traders' body on Thursday said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The protest came in response to a 1.1-km aerial ropeway proposed to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 76.50 crore.
The ropeway, which would transport 700 passengers per hour in each direction, is aimed at enhancing the pilgrims' experience.
The state government had recently handed over a 'Letter of Award' for the development of the project to a company.
The Trade Board said that the distance to the temple is only 1 km and the ropeway will destroy the businesses of thousands of shopkeepers.
The temple administration keeps golf carts for the movement of elderly, disabled, and sick who come to the temple.
Traders said that the ropeway construction would also hamper the movement of vehicular movement from the villages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

All decks cleared for new medical college in J&K after L-G meeting

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Cong leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Shah condoles death of Vijayakanth, says he inspired patriotism in people

'Was battling cancer while approached for RRKPK' reveals Sharmila Tagore

Parl security breach: HC denies urgent hearing on plea moved by Neelam Azad

Parl security breach: Delhi Police takes accused to India Gate, Sadar Bazar

Topics : Himachal Pradesh agricultural traders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon