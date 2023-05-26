close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Quantum jump in space sector in last 9 years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the space sector has registered a quantum jump in the last nine years of the Modi government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the space sector has registered a quantum jump in the last nine years of the Modi government.

Addressing the India Defence Conclave 2023 here, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several policy initiatives in the past nine years to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, thereby promoting "Atmanirbharta" in the defence sector.

"As a result, there is a quantum jump in space sector in the last nine years which surpasses the progress made in the nearly six decades before that," said Singh, who holds multiple portfolios including the Minister of State for Personnel, Atomic Energy and Space.

He said that in the last nine years under Prime Minister Modi, India has traversed unlimited "space", according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh said, Defence and Space sectors are intertwined and both of them got an enabling milieu from the Prime Minister for its faster and indigenous growth by bridging the policy gaps.

Referring to the strategic relevance of space in view of recent global conflicts, the minister said, space, a dual-use technology domain, is emerging as an important multifaceted enabler that provides unprecedented reach.

Also Read

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

Technology-driven governance hallmark of 9 yrs of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

PLI scheme to defence allocation, here's space industry's Budget wishlist

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Navy, ISRO release Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan INS Garuda in Kochi

DMRC to operate Mumbai Metro's Line 3, city's first underground corridor

No West Bengal representative at Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday

He said many nations are today focusing on developing their military space capabilities to ensure its safe, secure, and friendly use along with deterrence capability to deny it to adversaries, when necessary.

Singh also pointed out that the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) at a total cost of Rs 6,003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31, aiming to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant & innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

"This will accelerate QT-led economic growth, nurture the ecosystem in the country and make India one of the leading nations in the development of Quantum Technologies & Applications (QTA)," he added.

The minister pointed out that India has joined the elite club of a handful of countries in quantum technologies and currently R&D works in quantum technologies are underway in the US, Canada, France, Finland, China and Austria, therefore all the countries are at par as far as initiation of the Mission is concerned.

He said Prime Minister Modi opened up the space sector for private participation leading to more than 105 startups in the space sector within just about three years.

Singh said, "India's other flagship space programmes also include human space flight centre or what we call in India as Gaganyaan project under which we are planning to send our first crewed flight in space in 2024 after the two trial flights."

He said, the "strength and innovative potential of our young and private industrial enterprise" will take a lead in the global space technology disruption in times to come.

Singh expressed hope that India's young technology wizards shall breach new barriers in the field of space technology while they set out to address the limitless opportunities offered by the space domain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jitendra Singh space

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Bharti Airtel
6 min read

Manipur NEET-UG to be held between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

RRB exam, RRB, Railway Recruitment Board
1 min read

Visit to India to attend SCO meet was 'productive': Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
3 min read

Climbers celebrate Mt Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

mount everest
4 min read

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon