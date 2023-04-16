close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul buys Nandini ice cream, calls the dairy brand Karnataka's pride

The Congress leader's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the backdrop of the Nandini vs Amul battle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the brand "Karnataka's pride."

He also termed Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, the "best."

The Congress leader's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul.

On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Gandhi bought the ice cream at a Nandini store here while flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party general secretary K C Venugopal.

Gandhi later posted his photo on Twitter with a caption, "Karnataka's Pride - NANDINI is the best!"

The row involving the two unions started recently, after Amul announced it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka.

They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

Also Read

South Korea's Lotte to invest Rs 450 cr in Indian unit Havmor Ice Cream

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

No merger of Karnataka's dairy brand Nandini with Amul: CM Bommai

All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka

Mother Dairy hikes full-cream milk price, token milk in Delhi-NCR

East-West Metro corridor construction to be over by year-end: Official

All eyes on monsoon

BJP will form government in Karnataka, Odisha in favour: Amit Shah

Unexploded shells to be cleared from Kargil in time-bound manner: Ladakh LG

CBI asked me around 56 questions, excise policy case is false: Kejriwal

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Karnataka | Nandini

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon