close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle Y S Bhaskar Reddy in murder case

The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday.

Vivekananda, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

Also Read

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

YSRCP launches mega survey to reach out to 50 mn people ahead of state poll

Andhra govt accords civic reception to President Murmu in Vijayawada

BJP 'instructed' CBI to arrest me, will answer all questions: CM Kejriwal

Despite all assurances, Jagdish Shettar chose himself over party: BJP

Three years into pandemic, Himachal sees 14% decline in suicide cases

Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India World 2023

India ready to share strengths and successes with world: Ambassador Sandhu

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Central Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon