Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Rahul meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation in India

Rahul meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation in India

It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, earlier today, and we had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world, Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi, Young Liu, Foxconn

With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward: Rahul Gandhi | Image credit: X/@RahulGandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Foxconn chairman Young Liu met here on Friday and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and the world.
"It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, earlier today. We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world," Gandhi said in a post on X.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward," the former Congress chief said.
Liu, who is on an India visit, was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.
Foxconn is the contract manufacturer of Apple iPhones in India and is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in the country. The company's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of $9-10 billion.
The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kolkata hospital attack

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

Indian medical association, IMA logo

New updates: IMA announces nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors on August 17

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi 'once again' to visit violence-hit Manipur

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

Cong targets PM Modi for LoP Gandhi's seat in 5th row in I-Day event

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul 1st LoP in 10 yrs to attend I-Day event; made to sit in 2nd last row

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Foxconn Technology technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon