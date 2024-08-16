Rahul meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation in India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Foxconn chairman Young Liu met here on Friday and discussed the future of technological innovation in India and the world.

"It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, earlier today. We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"With the right support, India's tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward," the former Congress chief said.

Liu, who is on an India visit, was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.