Kolkata rape-murder update: Mamata blames Oppn for unrest; protests today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left parties of conspiring to create unrest in the state by vandalising RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday night. The incident involved a mob causing significant damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property, leading to a political standoff between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition parties.

On Wednesday night, a large mob of over 1,000 people entered the Emergency building of the hospital, destroyed property, thrashed hospital staff and looted medicines. Security forces were called in to disperse the crowd, but the damage had already been done.

The unrest at RG Kar Hospital comes in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which has sparked nationwide outrage and continuous protests demanding justice.

Here are the latest updates on the Kolkata rape-murder case, protests and, unrest in West Bengal:

CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of causing unrest

Chief Minister Banerjee alleged that those involved in the vandalism were not connected to the ongoing student protests at the hospital but were instead affiliated with the BJP. “Bam [Left parties] and Ram [BJP] want to create unrest in Bengal, and they have joined forces to do this,” Banerjee claimed speaking to journalists August 15. She further said that the mob included people holding BJP flags as well as those of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), a Left-wing organisation.

AI and fake videos of unrest on social media?

Banerjee also alleged that artificial intelligence (AI) was being used to create and circulate fake videos of the incident on social media. She expressed concern over the extent of the damage, noting that two floors of the hospital were destroyed, and vital medical equipment and infrastructure were severely affected. “We are yet to assess the full extent of the damage. I’m not sure if there will be another wave of attacks,” she said.

Meanwhile, #MamataMustResign is trending on social media platforms.

TMC organises rally, calls for death penalty in rape-murder case

In response to the incident, Banerjee has announced a rally this evening, demanding the death penalty for those responsible for the rape and murder. The rally will proceed from Moulali Crossing to Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata. The Chief Minister has also given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a Sunday deadline to complete its investigation and ensure that the culprit(s) are punished.

BJP women’s wing organises candlelight vigil

Meanwhile, the BJP has also escalated its protests. The BJP women’s wing is organising a candlelight vigil from Hazra Crossing to Banerjee’s Kalighat residence, demanding her resignation as the state’s police minister. Additionally, road blockades have been announced across all districts at 2 pm today.

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has called for the deployment of paramilitary forces at RG Kar Hospital, criticising the local police for their failure to protect the hospital. “The police have failed miserably, locking themselves in toilets instead of safeguarding the hospital from rioters,” Adhikari wrote in a letter to the Union Home Secretary.

CPM demands CM’s resignation

The Left parties have also stepped up their protests, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] announcing a statewide ‘Dhikkar Diwas’ (day of shame), demanding Banerjee’s resignation from her roles as health and home minister.

The Leftist Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal over the hospital vandalism.

Police release photographs of suspects

The police have released photographs of individuals suspected of being involved in the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital and are seeking public assistance in identifying them. At least 15 police personnel were injured during the mob attack, and 12 suspects have been arrested so far. The CBI, which is handling the rape and murder investigation, has summoned five doctors from the hospital for questioning.

IMA to organise protest on Saturday, suspend services

In solidarity with the protests, the Indian Medical Association has announced the suspension of out-patient services and elective surgeries on Saturday. Demonstrations are ongoing at premier medical institutions across the country, with a doctors’ group in Maharashtra organising a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan today.

Calcutta HC transfers mob attack case to CBI

The Calcutta High Court began its hearing of the plea on mob attack at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on Friday. The court criticised the state government, calling it an “absolute failure of state machinery”. The High Court also transferred the case to the central investigating agency.