Rail projects worth Rs 33600 crore approved for Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Projects worth Rs 33,690 crore were approved with the aim of creating additional infrastructure for Mumbai's suburban railway network, often called the lifeline of the country's financial capital

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Vande Bharat train

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
Projects worth Rs 33,690 crore were approved on Monday with the aim of creating additional infrastructure for Mumbai's suburban railway network, often called the lifeline of the country's financial capital and its adjoining metropolitan region, an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and officials of Mumbai Railway Development Corporation were present when the projects were approved, he said.

"The projects include laying of 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar on Western Railway. Similarly, the 3rd and the 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur (15 km) on Central Railway also got approved," a statement from the CMO said.

"Another major decision is extending the current Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, which is a seven km distance. All these works will help the railways run more suburban as well as long-distance trains," the official said.

Topics : Mumbai | Railways

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

