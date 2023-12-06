Railways gave Rs 59K cr subsidy on passenger tickets in 2019-20: Vaishnaw

The Indian Railways offered a subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20 and the concession still continues, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw shared the information in response to a question by Congress MP Anto Antony from Kerala regarding restoring pre-Covid concessions for different categories of railway passengers.

"The Indian Railways always strives to provide affordable services to all strata of the society and gave a subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20," the minister said.

"This amounts to a concession of 53 per cent on an average to every person travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," he said.

According to Vaishnaw, concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like four categories of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjans), 11 categories of patients and eight categories of students. About 18 lakh patients and their escorts availed this special concession during 2022-23.

Asked whether the government has received any requests for restoration of concession to the railway passengers, the minister said, "Representations/Requests/Suggestions from different quarters are received through different channels at Division level, Zonal Railways, Ministry of Railways and even at station levels, etc.