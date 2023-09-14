Raj issues alert for medical officials in wake of Kerala Nipah outbreak

The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain 'alert' regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts.

The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. A five-member central team has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in managing the situation.

