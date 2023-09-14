Confirmation

Raj issues alert for medical officials in wake of Kerala Nipah outbreak

The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain 'alert' regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district.
The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts.
The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.
The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. A five-member central team has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in managing the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

rajasthan Kerala nipah virus

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

