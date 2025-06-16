Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt plans 2,000 mini buses in Jaipur for transit boost

Rajasthan govt plans 2,000 mini buses in Jaipur for transit boost

The population and area of Jaipur have been increasing continuously over the last three decades, but public transport facilities have not kept pace

Electric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto
premium

Low-floor buses were commissioned to ease the mass transit issue, but their length created additional problems and increased traffic jams. (Representative image)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government is planning to strengthen Jaipur’s public transport system through the operation of over 2,000 mini buses, with the Metro phase 2 construction expected to take over four to five years.  
 
“At present, more than 850 mini buses are operating in the city, in which over 20,000 passengers travel daily. Now, the transport department has issued a notification to issue permits for operating them on 1170 new routes, and 1,50,000 passengers will be able to avail the facility,” a transport department official said.
 
He added that the department will issue permits for mini buses on 16 routes of
Topics : Jaipur Traffic safety electric buses Buses rajasthan
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon