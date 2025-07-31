Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030

With an aim to boost tourism, the Rajasthan government is shifting its focus to untapped segments such as adventure, rural, and tribal tourism, a senior tourism department official said.

“As per directions from the Principal Secretary Tourism, we would seek inputs from the Union government’s tourism department on adventure tourism. We are also seeking suggestions from other stakeholders on it,” the official said.

The department plans to map the potential of adventure tourism activities such as water-based, air-based, and land-based across the state in consultation with relevant departments and the Union tourism ministry.

According to government data, tourism — both