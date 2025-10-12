Rajmata Scindia's efforts to serve society will never be forgotten: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a founding member of the BJP, on her birth anniversary.
"Her efforts to serve society will never be forgotten. She played a key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and BJP," Modi said in a post on X.
"Vijayaraje Scindia Ji was passionate about our cultural roots and always worked to protect as well as popularise them," the prime minister said.
Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior, was born on October 12, 1919 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.
A seven-term Lok Sabha member, Scindia breathed her last on January 25, 2001.
