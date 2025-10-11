Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MBBS student raped outside private medical college in West Bengal

MBBS student raped outside private medical college in West Bengal

The student, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.
 
The incident took place outside a private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out for dinner with one of her friends, her family members said.
 
The student, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.
 
Police begin investigation
 
“On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medical student, we have started an investigation,” the police officer said.
 

Officers have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from areas near the restaurant and the college campus, police sources added.
 
Parents reach Durgapur after call from friends
 
Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur on Saturday morning after getting a call from their daughter’s friends.
 
The mother alleged that her daughter was “gang-raped” around 10 pm on Friday when she went out of the college campus with one of her friends for dinner.
 
“We got a call from her friends, and heard of the incident. We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here,” the student’s father said.
 
Police said the investigation is underway, and the accused are yet to be identified.
 
Majhi urges Mamata Banerjee to take strict action
 
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed concern over the incident and urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take strict action against the culprits.
 
Majhi said in a post on X, “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. In this sensitive matter, I strongly urge the Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law.”  With inputs from PTI

Topics : rape case MBBS Kolkata Medical college

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

