Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district

Nine soldiers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, officials said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condoled the death of nine Indian Army personnel in a road accident near Leh.
Nine soldiers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, officials said.
"Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation," the defence minister said on 'X', formerly Twitter.
"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery," Singh said, without mentioning the number of soldiers killed and injured in the accident.
Army officials said nine personnel lost their lives in the accident.
The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, according to local officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

