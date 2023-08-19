Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

L-G okays restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre

Saxena earlier directed to prepare a proposal in this direction

V K Saxena

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the restructuring of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre acceding to a decades-old demand of officers and employees, an employees' federation said on Saturday.
The DASS cadre had not been restructured since its formation in 1967 despite several government orders, the Federation of Officers and Employees of DASS Cadre said in a statement.
Saxena earlier directed to prepare a proposal in this direction.
A three-member committee comprising retired IAS officers S B Shashank and Kulanand Joshi and serving IAS officer Y V V J Rajasekhar was constituted for the purpose and this committee identified 221 Group 'A' posts which could be included in 'DASS', the statement said.
The Services Department submitted the proposal to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
Kumar submitted the proposal, along with his recommendation, to Saxena for his approval.

Also Read

Help develop local leaders, don't fight among yourselves: Kharge to cadre

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring

GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

Change in China's stance on debt restructuring for SL in 2023 unlikely

CBIC mulling organisational restructuring to make it more effective

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court to hear matter on Aug 26

Scindia loyalist returns to Congress in MP from BJP citing neglect

Eight soldiers feared dead as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

All decks cleared for new medical college in J&K after L-G meeting

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, city logs minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees

The lieutenant governor has now approved the proposal for creation of 221 Group 'A' posts in DASS cadre, it said.
The lieutenant governor's decision was welcome by officers and employees of the DASS cadre, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Indian Administrative Service governance

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon