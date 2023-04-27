close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are also attending the meeting to be chaired by Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The fast evolving regional security situation, developments in Afghanistan and ways to boost cooperation in effectively combating terrorism and extremism are set to be the key focus of a conclave of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Delhi on Friday.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Tajikistan's Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan's Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov have already arrived in the national capital.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are also attending the meeting to be chaired by Rajnath Singh.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to attend the meeting through virtual mode.

Officials involved in preparations for the meeting said the main focus of the deliberations will be on regional security situations including the developments in Afghanistan.

They said enhancing coordination among the SCO member countries to effectively combat terrorism and extremism will be another priority.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO Defence ministers' meeting on April 28

Chinese defence minister to visit India this week to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN meet on Nov 22-23

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pak's Foreign Office

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

Income tax collection in West Bengal rises 2.4% at Rs 56,422 cr in FY23

Need to improve crop productivity to meet demand of the world: Tomar

Shah reviews facilities at airports, seeks measures for ease of travel

Ahead of the SCO meeting, Singh held bilateral talks with Li, Colonel General Zhaxylykov and Colonel General Mirzo.

Singh also held a bilateral meeting with Brigadier General Ashtiyani.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

It was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence minister

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

Income tax collection in West Bengal rises 2.4% at Rs 56,422 cr in FY23

tax
1 min read

Glenmark Life Sciences profit surges 48% on API boost in March quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
1 min read
Premium

Bolster Covid-19 preparedness with comprehensive health insurance cover

Covid insurance
3 min read
Premium

FAME 3.0: Centre will take a call only if funds in surplus, say officials

Electric Vehicle
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon