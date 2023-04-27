Shah reviews facilities at airports, seeks measures for ease of travel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed passenger facilities at airports across the country and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ease of travel for passengers during the coming summer season, officials said.

The home minister also sought additional measures at airports for passenger convenience.

The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials of the ministries of Home and Civil Aviation and the Central Industrial Security Force, among others.

The home minister held the meeting to review passenger traffic at airports across the country, an official said.

The home minister directed that steps be taken to ensure that passengers spend less time at airport gates, check-in counters, and security check and immigration zones.

Also Read Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant? Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report 11 e-commerce firms on board govt campaign to fight fake reviews Guidelines to check fake online reviews to kick in today: Details here Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities Always wanted an impartial probe, wrestlers to present their case: Thakur Resilient bank must be financially, organisationally strong: RBI Guv Das Wheat procurement reaches 19.5 mn tonnes in FY24, surpasses FY23 purchase Family members meet arrested Waris de Punjab activists in Assam's Dibrugarh Ahead of G20 Summit, NDMC gears up to showcase summer flowers in New Delhi