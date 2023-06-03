close

Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will arrive in New Delhi on June 4 from Singapore on a two-day visit

IANS New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with his visiting US and German counterparts on June 5 and 6, respectively, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the bilateral talks will focus on enhancing defence corporation with the US and Germany.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will arrive in New Delhi on June 4 from Singapore on a two-day visit.

It will be Secretary Austin's second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Germany's Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will arrive in New Delhi on June 5 on a four-day visit to India.

Besides his meeting with Rajnath Singh, Pistorius is also likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi.

On June 7, he will travel to Mumbai where he is likely to visit Headquarters, Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

According to the Ministry, a host of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during the two meetings in Delhi.

--IANS

gcb/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh United States Germany

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

