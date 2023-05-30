close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Police provides 'helicopter slithering' training to commandos

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi Police gave training to its newly recruited commandos on 'helicopter slithering' at Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan, officials said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi police

Delhi police

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi Police gave training to its newly recruited commandos on 'helicopter slithering' at Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan, officials said on Tuesday.

The training, which is a first of its kind by the police, was given to 55 male, 25 female and 15 SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) unit commandos, they said.

The aim of the training is to ready the commandos for any potential evacuation during disasters or any terrorist incidents, police said, adding that the exercise was conducted using an M-17 Helicopter.

The training was held in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers of the force, and was assisted by the Border Security Force, they added.

According to police, slithering from a helicopter is risky, not only to the commando carrying out the procedure from an airborne helicopter but also to the pilot. It is more dangerous and challenging compared to the slithering exercise from a building or a tree.

"For this training session, a makeshift helipad was prepared on the ground of Delhi Police Academy, Jharoda Kalan. A Border Security Force MI-17 IV helicopter, fitted with a slithering frame and trained men from BSF took off from Safdarjung airport and landed at the helipad of police academy, Jharoda Kalan," the police statement said.

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Ayodhya seers to rally in support of WFI chief accused of sexual harassment

Kharge questions Modi's claims on women security amid wrestlers protest

Kedarnath yatra: DGCA set up addl checks for pilots, safe helicopter ops

Haryana 'khaps', farmer outfits throw their weight behind wrestlers

Strictly deal with activity disturbing peace in Manipur: Shah to officials

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi Police G20

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Issa brothers to merge Asda with petrol station biz in $2.8-billion deal

merger
1 min read

WHO stresses on policies to help tobacco farmers shift to growing food crop

World Health Organisation, WHO
3 min read

UWW condemns wrestlers' detention, will ban WFI if polls not held in time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

V-Guard net profit declines 41.14% to Rs 52.7 cr in March quarter

V-Guard
2 min read

Sebi levies penalty of Rs 40 lakh on 8 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon