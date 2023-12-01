Sensex (0.75%)
67490.34 + 501.90
Nifty (0.74%)
20281.55 + 148.40
Nifty Midcap (1.19%)
43419.30 + 510.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.95%)
6601.60 + 62.10
Nifty Bank (0.85%)
44860.70 + 378.95
Heatmap

Ram Karan Yadav takes charge as general manager of Central Railway

Before joining the Central Railway, Yadav was the director general of the Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) Pune

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

The senior officer has replaced Naresh Lalwani, who retired from the post on Thursday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior railway official Ram Karan Yadav has been appointed as the general manager of the Central Railway (CR).
Yadav, a 1986 batch Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, took charge of the office on Friday, the Central Railway stated in a release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Before joining the Central Railway, Yadav was the director general of the Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) Pune.
The senior officer has replaced Naresh Lalwani, who retired from the post on Thursday.
Yadav graduated in civil engineering with honours from IIT Roorkee in 1985 and joined the Railways in March 1988. He also earned an M.Tech (Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering) from IIT Delhi in 1987.
Yadav has served in various posts in the Western, North Eastern, Central and Eastern divisions of the Railways apart from working with IRICEN Pune, Rail Indian Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

G20 Summit: What is open and closed in Delhi? Here's all you need to know

IIT Roorkee submits probe report over bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur

India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

National Engineers' Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, wishes

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

Acting ED Director Rahul Navin empanelled as additional secretary at Centre

Govt making efforts to bring them back: Navy Chief on ex-personnel in Qatar

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Expansion of BSF jurisdiction doesn't take away power of Punjab Police: SC

Row over Bills: Supreme Court asks TN Guv to meet CM to resolve impasse

Topics : Central Railway Railways Indian Railways

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon