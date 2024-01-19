Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram temple consecration: Tripura govt announces half-day holiday on Jan 22

The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22

ram temple ayodhya

Artists make a graffiti on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tripura government declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.
The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22, they said.
"On the line of notification of the Centre, the state government has decided to declare holiday in all government offices and institutions to witness the pran pratistha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22 till 2.30 pm," Secretariat Administration Department's Deputy Secretary Ashim Saha said in the notification.
Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will also remain closed for half a day on January 22.
Earlier on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to the people of the state to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to carry out cleanliness drives in temples to mark the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
Saha offered prayers at the Jagannath temple here and joined a cleanliness drive on the premises.
"Today, I joined the cleanliness drive at Jagannath temple here along with party karyakartas following the prime minister's appeal... I appeal to the people of the state to join cleanliness drives in all the temples that will continue till January 22," he wrote on X.
BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also took part in a cleanliness drive at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram here.
"Lord Ram is returning to Ayodhya on January 22. To mark the occasion, we launched cleanliness drives in all the temples in the state in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. I appeal to the people to join the drives," he told reporters.

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Tripura Holiday

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

