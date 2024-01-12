Sensex (    %)
                        
Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram mandir inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With 11 days to go for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he will be undertaking anushthan (special rituals) every day till the inauguration.

"Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am short of words to express my emotions at this point in time. It is an initiative on my part," he added.
 

PM Modi's 11-day anushthan



According to Hindu shastras, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of a deity's idol is a detailed ritual. There are specific rules laid down which need to be followed before the ceremony.

PM Modi has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his tight schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day anushthan.

The fast preceding the consecration is specifically prescribed in Hindu scriptures. The prime minister incorporates daily rituals such as Brahma Muhurat Jagran, prayers, and a basic diet.

 

Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram temple



On January 22, the prime minister will preside over the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The event's preparations are nearing completion, and several VVIP guests from India and abroad have been invited to attend the ceremony.

The Vedic rituals will commence on January 16, one week before the major event. The major 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be performed by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit on January 22.


A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being built in Ayodhya to house lakhs of worshipers.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local officials are also preparing for the expected influx in visitors surrounding the grand ceremony, establishing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually rewarding experience for all attendees.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

