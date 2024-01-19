Sensex (    %)
                        
Judges who delivered Ayodhya case verdict invited for Ram mandir event

Ram mandir

The invitees include over 50 jurists, former chief justices, judges and top lawyers. (Photo: Twitter/@ShriRamTeerth)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram mandir: The five judges of the Supreme Court, who delivered the historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case over four years ago, have been invited to the Ayodhya Ram mandir consecration or Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The five-judge bench of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, former CJI SA Bobde, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and former Supreme Court judges Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had, in 2019, ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site.
The invitees include over 50 jurists, former chief justices, judges and top lawyers. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and former Attorney General KK Venugopal are also among those invited.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22 at 12:30 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries in attendance.

Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony have already started at the temple and will culminate on January 22 with the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony.

Arrangements have also been made for a live screening of the ceremony on a large screen at public places across India and abroad.

The seven-day Vedic rituals at Ayodhya began on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited consecration event of Ram temple on January 22.

On the first day of the Pran Pratishtha, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. He then worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed 'Panchgavyaprashan' at the Ram temple with 'Panchgavya' (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

'Karmakuti Homa' was also performed at the idol-making place, and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion. Along with this, 'Godan' (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha on Day 1.

On the second day, several rituals were performed before touring the idol of Lord Ram Lalla on the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On the third day, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was brought inside the temple premises on Wednesday. The installation was done at 1:28 pm.
First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

