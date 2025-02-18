Ranveer Allahbadia hearing LIVE news: SC to hear YouTuber's plea against multiple FIRs today
India's Got Latent hearing live news updates: Ranveer Allahbadia has filed a petition seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs against him for his remarks on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea of podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged off-colour comments during a show on YouTube. His comments on parents and sex on stand-up comic Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.
Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter. Others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. Mumbai and Guwahati Police have said that Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies. He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police, the police said. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.Allahbadia, who is popular as BeerBiceps, received massive backlash over his stint on Samay Raina’s show “India’s Got Latent.” Raina and Allahbadia have apologized for the remark, stating that their intention was to entertain people.
Raina's show has attracted criticism on several occasions earlier for his derogatory quips.
What we know so far: Allahbadia continuously out of contact, says police
Ranveer Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies, Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement. "Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on 24," Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.
Supreme Court to hear plea of Ranveer Allahbadia against FIRs on YouTube show
The top court is set to hear influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea today, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.
