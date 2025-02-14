Business Standard

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court over FIRs on controversial remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court over FIRs on controversial remarks

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, has acknowledged the request made by Ranveer Allahbadia's lawyer

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia has been booked over controversial remarks made on a YouTube programme. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Caught in the eye of the storm, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court seeking relief from multiple FIRs filed against him over controversial remarks made on a YouTube programme.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, acknowledged the request made by Allahbadia’s lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, and indicated that the matter would be scheduled for a hearing within the next few days.
 
Chandrachud pressed for an urgent hearing, citing that the Assam Police had summoned his client on Friday. Meanwhile, representatives supporting the FIRs are expected to present arguments justifying the legal basis of the complaints.
 
 
Chief Justice Khanna stated that a date had already been set for the petition. Although Chandrachud expressed concerns about potential coercive action by the Assam Police, the Chief Justice refrained from further comment, reiterating that oral mentions were not entertained and that the case had been scheduled, according to a report by LiveLaw.
 
Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

The controversy stems from remarks made by Allahbadia (aka Beer Biceps) on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent, which sparked public outrage and led to multiple FIRs being filed in different states, including Maharashtra and Assam. Following the backlash on social media, Allahbadia publicly apologised, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate.
 
To recall, he was honoured with the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.
 
The Supreme Court’s ruling on this case is expected to be significant, as it could set a precedent for online speech and legal accountability in India. The outcome is being closely followed by digital content creators and social media observers, given its potential impact on internet regulations and freedom of expression.
 

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

