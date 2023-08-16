Rashtrapati Bhavan asks all to visit Amrit Udyan as it reopens for public

The iconic Amrit Udyan has reopened for the general public for a month, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday, and invited all to visit it.

"The Amrit Udyan opens once again for visitors for one month! President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Udyan Utsav II on 14th August 2023. All are invited to visit the Amrit Udyan from August 16, 2023 to September 17, 2023," it said on microblogging site X, known as Twitter till recently.

This is the first time the famed Rashtrapati Bhavan garden has opened for the general public second time in a year.

Bookings can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. The entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost.

The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors, the statement said.

The Amrit Udyan was opened from January 29 to March 31 under Udyan Utsav-I, which saw more than 10 lakh visitors.