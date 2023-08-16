Confirmation

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

Following the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital, Atishi has issued directions saying that the meeting should resume

Atishi, Delhi power minister Atishi

Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the AAP dispensation has decided to establish coordination among different departments of the government and the National Capital Civil Service Authority.
Citing a bill pending in Parliament to replace an ordinance on Delhi's services matters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had deferred the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) meeting scheduled for July 28. At that time, the panel secretary had said it would affect the city administration.
Following the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital, Atishi has issued directions saying that the meeting should resume.
"There were several roadblocks due to which meetings of NCCSA were affected. The Delhi government has decided to establish coordination among different departments and NCCSA. Respecting the GNCTD Amendment Act, we want that meetings of the Authority are held and work of Delhi people is not affected," she told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly.
She said the chief minister will also attend the NCCSA meeting because it is his government's promise that work should not halt.
"I have issued an order for coordination among different departments and ministers with the NCCSA, " she added.

A Delhi government official said she has issued directions saying that the meeting should continue till the Supreme Court delivers a verdict on the services matter.
The NCCSA was established through an ordinance in May. The bill to replace the ordinance was tabled in Parliament in the Monsoon session and was passed.
The central government ordinance, under which the authority was formed, has been challenged by the AAP dispensation in the apex court. The matter has been referred to a constitution bench by the court.
Atishi was also questioned about the stoppage of funds to Delhi Jal Board, affecting its functioning, she said, "Due to the ordinance brought by the Centre, the officers are working as per their whims because they know they are answerable to the Lieutenant Governor and not the elected government in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi AAP government Delhi government

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

