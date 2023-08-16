Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the launch of "Mission 2030" with the goal of making the state the number one among all Indian states, according to a report by NavBharat.

CM Gehlot has reached out directly to the public to gather suggestions for this mission on the occasion of August 15, ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has set forth a vision for the year 2030, focusing on bringing Rajasthan to the forefront of the nation's leading states.





Also Read: Rajasthan elections 2023: CM starts Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme The vision document will look towards developing various sectors in the state, including education, healthcare, and employment. To meet the objective of "Mission 2030", suggestions will be gathered from various sections of society, including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, lawyers, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals, and athletes, totalling around ten million residents. All these suggestions will later be consolidated to draft the vision document for Mission 2030. This statement was made while addressing a gathering at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

In the financial year 2018-19, the state's economy stood at around Rs 9.11 trillion. Currently, it is approximately Rs 14.14 trillion. The next target set by the Gehlot-led government will be to reach around Rs 35.71 trillion by 2030. This is more than two times its current value.

CM Gehlot urged every Rajasthani to pledge that they will contribute significantly to making Rajasthan the foremost state in every field by increasing the pace of progress tenfold by the year 2030. He added that with collective determination, achieving the goal is not insurmountable.

During a recent press conference at the CM’s residence, Gehlot also expressed his desire to see Rajasthan fully developed by 2030 and that citizens would not face any problems, regardless of who holds the position of Chief Minister in Rajasthan. He emphasised that citizens should be guaranteed all possible conveniences.