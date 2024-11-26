Business Standard
Home / India News / RBI Governor Das admitted to Apollo Hospital due to acidity; gets discharge

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from Apollo Hospital, Chennai, where he was admitted for a brief period.
 
According to an Apollo Hospital medical bulletin, Das experienced acidity on Monday night and was admitted to the hospital.
 
“Reserve Bank of India governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now,” said an RBI spokesperson.
 
Das, 67, an Indian Administrative Service officer, took charge as RBI governor in December 2018. His term was extended for three years in 2021. The current term expires on December 11. The government is yet to take a decision on his extension.
 
 
Das will become the longest-serving governor since Sir Benegal Rama Rau once he completes his current term. It remains to be seen if Das secures another term as the central bank governor to officially become the longest-serving governor.
 
Before his RBI appointment, Das served as the economic affairs secretary and India’s Sherpa to the G20 from November 27, 2017, to December 11, 2018.
 
Das will chair the last monetary policy meeting of his current term next month, scheduled for December 4–6.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

