Latest LIVE: Prez to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption
BS Web Team New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex, now called the Samvidhan Sadan, to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations on the Samvidhan Divas. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. “We will sit in the very same chamber where the Constituent Assembly sittings happened and the Constitution was adopted." Delhi’s Air Quality Index remains in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB. Following the CAQM’s directive to conduct all classes up to Standard 12 in a hybrid mode, the Delhi Directorate of Education instructed schools to comply with the order. The CAQM mandated that state governments in the NCR ensure hybrid learning—combining physical and online classes wherever feasible—in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Andhra Pradesh government is reviewing files to assess the possibility of cancelling a power supply contract linked to the Adani Group. Gautam Adani, and seven others have been charged in the US with allegedly paying $265 million in bribes to unnamed Indian officials to secure solar power contracts in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir between 2021 and 2022. State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav told that the government is examining internal records from the previous administration, under which the alleged misconduct occurred.
8:39 AM
Maharashtra government reinstates IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as DGP
The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP) following the assembly elections, according to a state home department order. Congress had previously called for her removal.
8:33 AM
Andhra Pradesh govt mulls next steps on Adani, if power deal can be scrapped
Andhra Pradesh is reviewing government records to determine whether it can cancel a power supply contract associated with the Adani Group. Gautam Adani, has been indicted in the US, with allegations of bribes paid to secure power purchase agreements with the state’s electricity distribution companies. State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said the government is thoroughly examining files from the previous administration, during which the alleged misconduct occurred.
8:14 AM
Delhi’s air quality continues to remains in the 'Very Poor' category
A thin layer of smog covered the National Capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate. The Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category as per the CPCB.
8:11 AM
President to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption
President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex, now called the Samvidhan Sadan, to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations on the Samvidhan Divas.
First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 8:10 AM IST