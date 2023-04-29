close

Reduce logistics, supply chain cost to boost economic development: Minister

Ruchika Govil, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Steel, appreciated the steel sector for recycling and optimum usage of secondary goods

Press Trust of India Jalna
Raosaheb Patil Danve

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Industries must reduce logistics and supply chain costs in order to facilitate economic growth and development in the country, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines was speaking at a scrap recycling and waste utilisation awareness conference organised by the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) and Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra (SMAM).

He said the ambitious Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the Railways, which will have high-speed rail lines to transport goods from Maharashtra in the west and West Bengal in the east to Dadri near Delhi, will bring down logistics costs by connecting industrial hubs.

In addition, multi-modal logistics parks in several parts of the country, including Jalna, and 'circular economy parks' in Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Nagpur, which will focus on scrap and waste recycling, will help enhance efficiency of the goods transportation mechanism, Danve said.

Ruchika Govil, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Steel, appreciated the steel sector for recycling and optimum usage of secondary goods.

She said there was need to curb carbon emissions and other environmental hazards in the steel sector, and assured that her ministry would provide all help in such efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : logistics sector Supply chain economy

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

