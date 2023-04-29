Rajasthan govt realising resolution of 'Nirogi Rajasthan', says CM Gehlot

The state government is realising its resolution of 'Nirogi Rajasthan', Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, referring to the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the Right to Health Act.

Gehlot was speaking at the inauguration of a building and staff quarters of the Government Prabha Tai Ojha Primary Health Centre, Gusaisar Bada, in Bikaner's Sri Dungargarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said education and health care are the priorities of the state government.

Under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, free medical facilities up to Rs 25 lakh are being provided to people of the state in all government hospitals, Gehlot said.

The minimum monthly pension has also been increased to Rs 1,000 under the social security scheme, he added while highlighting the government's other schemes.

Ministers BD Kalla, Govindram Meghwal, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were present at the event.

Also Read Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8 Govt ready to listen to doctors, says CM Gehlot, urges them to end strike Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: Gehlot Wrong to say Gehlot govt not acting against corruption: Pawan Khera With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier PM Narendra Modi takes out mega roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka Educational institutions won't face dearth of funds: Punjab CM Mann Misleading propaganda: MoS Education on removing Darwin's theory from NCERT TMC to start dharna in New Delhi over MGNREGA funds for Bengal: Abhishek