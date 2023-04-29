close

PM Narendra Modi takes out mega roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed 'Dollu Kunita', a popular drum dance, enroute to the roadshow

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Ending a busy day of electioneering for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday drawing an enormous response from a huge crowd.

Modi, who flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm after addressing his third public meeting in the state, rode in a specially designed vehicle.

Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy.

A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and showered flowers on him.

The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed 'Dollu Kunita', a popular drum dance, enroute to the roadshow.

The 5.3-kilometre long roadshow will pass through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli.

Traffic snarls were witnessed due to the roadshow. Police had issued traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads from where the Prime Minister's convoy would pass through. Elaborate security arrangements were made throughout the route from where Modi would take out his roadshow.

Modi on Saturday flew in from Delhi and reached Bidar in the morning. He addressed public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district headquarter town in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight in Bengaluru on Saturday and depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka polls

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

