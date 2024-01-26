Sensex (    %)
                        
Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

Republic Day parade timing: It will commence at 10:30 am and will be held for around 90 minutes

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday. As a part of the celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day with a 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard - Kartavya Path.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the celebrations as the chief guest. The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am and will be held for around 90 minutes.
This year’s Republic Day parade will be women-centric, showcasing India’s Nari Shakti.

Republic Day parade: 5 special things to watch out for

  1. The Republic Day Parade 2024 will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.
  2. For the first time, the Republic Day parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path. The CAPF contingent will also consist of women personnel.
  3. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will participate in the Republic Day Parade 2024.
  4. French Air Force Rafale fighter jets and multirole tanker transport aircraft will also participate in the Republic Day parade. One Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft and two Rafale fighter jets of the French Air and Space Force will fly above the contingents while they march past the saluting dais.
  5. President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will arrive at Kartavya Path in the “traditional buggy”, a practice that is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

