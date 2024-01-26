Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch the telecast of parade live

Republic Day 2024 chief guest: The main guest of this year's Republic Day parade is the French President Emmanuel Macron

Republic Day 2024, republic day parade, republic day parade timing, republic day 2024 parade

Republic Day parade (Representational Image)

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday. As always, all eyes will be on the country’s annual Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. This year, the main focus of the parade will be to showcase India’s military might and women empowerment.

Republic Day parade: Where to watch

The live telecast of the parade can be watched on Doordarshan (DD) from 9 am. It will be shown on the national broadcaster’s YouTube channel and its news channel on TV, DD National. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Republic Day parade timing

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Republic Day 2024 chief guest

The chief guest of this year’s Republic Day parade is the French President Emmanuel Macron. 

After PM Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial, President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents will arrive in the “traditional buggy”, a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years. 

Republic Day parade: Focus on ‘Nari Shakti’

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the Republic Day Parade 2024. Also, the parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.

Around 15 women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing “Nari Shakti”. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest for 2024 Republic Day

World Cup 2023: What to expect in the India-Australia final clash

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

US Secretary of State Blinken congratulates India on its 75th Republic Day

French contingent to participate in 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

Republic Day: All-women tri-service contingent, armed forces to march today

J-K's tableau showcases handicraft, saffron cultivation at Bharat Parv 2024

India's military prowess to be showcased at Republic Day parade 2024

Topics : Republic Day Narendra Modi President of India India Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon