Republic Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings, urges efforts to uphold Constitution's ideals

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: India to showcase cultural diversity and military prowess at R-Day parade; stay with us for all the LIVE updates

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on India's Republic Day. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on India's Republic Day, wishing that the occasion strengthens efforts towards preserving the ideals of the Constitution. "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. "May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said on X.
  Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path today, in a great showcase of the two countries' long-standing ties, as India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 was also graced by then Indonesian President Sukarno. President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.  India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade. The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year.  The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognize its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century." "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in his statement.
8:30 AM

Republic Day updates: PM Modi extends greetings on 76th Republic Day

PM Modi greets citizens on the 76th Republic Day. Taking to X, he wrote,"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity," Modi said in a post on X.

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said."

8:27 AM

Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk, tableaux from 16 states to participate

The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year.
8:20 AM

First Republic Day celebrations held at Irwin Amphitheatre, parade took place in afternoon

Huge tri-colour-themed banners have been put up along the Kartavya Path while the theme for this year's tableaux that would roll down the boulevard where the annual Republic Day celebrations take place is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', focusing on 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution.

However, the maiden celebrations marking the birth of the Republic of India were not held on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), the historical avenue that has over time become synonymous with the ceremony. It was held in the 1930s-era Irwin Amphitheatre after the country got its first president.

8:11 AM

Republic Day updates: Preparations underway in states for R-Day celebrations

Preparations are currently underway in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and other states for 76th Republic Day celebrations
8:02 AM

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: National capital on high alert, more than 70K police personnel deployed

The national capital is on high alert on Republic Day as over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city, police said. A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district alone. "Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats. 

7:55 AM

We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day

The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognise its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century."

7:54 AM

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu to lead the country's celebrations today

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', a Defence Ministry release said.

7:51 AM

Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: Indonesian President Subianto to grace R-Day parade as chief guest

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path today, in a great showcase of the two countries' long-standing ties. A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.
 
First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

