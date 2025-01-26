Republic Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings, urges efforts to uphold Constitution's ideals
Republic Day updates: PM Modi extends greetings on 76th Republic Day
"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," the prime minister said."
Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk, tableaux from 16 states to participate
First Republic Day celebrations held at Irwin Amphitheatre, parade took place in afternoon
Huge tri-colour-themed banners have been put up along the Kartavya Path while the theme for this year's tableaux that would roll down the boulevard where the annual Republic Day celebrations take place is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', focusing on 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution.
However, the maiden celebrations marking the birth of the Republic of India were not held on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), the historical avenue that has over time become synonymous with the ceremony. It was held in the 1930s-era Irwin Amphitheatre after the country got its first president.
Republic Day updates: Preparations underway in states for R-Day celebrations
Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: National capital on high alert, more than 70K police personnel deployed
The national capital is on high alert on Republic Day as over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city, police said. A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district alone. "Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats.
We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day
The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognise its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century."
Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu to lead the country's celebrations today
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', a Defence Ministry release said.
Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: Indonesian President Subianto to grace R-Day parade as chief guest
