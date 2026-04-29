Datanomics: Reservoirs below half capacity in peak summers for a decade
India's reservoirs remain below half capacity in peak summer for a decade, as heatwaves intensify and sub-normal monsoon forecasts raise water stress concerns
Sneha Sasikumar
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts across the nation, as peak temperatures have consistently crossed 40°C this month, touching 45°C or above on seven occasions. Nights have offered a little relief, with “warm night” alerts for Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, reservoir levels in India have not crossed half their capacity during April-May over the past decade, signalling a tough summer ahead.