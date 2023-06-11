close

Responsibility of govt servants to increase people's faith in system: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it is the responsibility of all government servants to increase faith of people in the system

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it is the responsibility of all government servants to increase faith of people in the system.

Addressing a gathering of senior bureaucrats while inaugurating the first-ever national training conclave, the prime minister said that training should nurture the potential of officials as well as inculcate the whole government approach and spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

"The old approach where posting in training institutions was seen as punishment posting is changing," PM Modi said.

Discussing vertical and horizontal silos, the prime minister exhorted officials to break the shackles of hierarchy while seeking out those with experience.

Karmayogi Mission, which was launched by the Central government a few years back to improve the orientation, mindset and approach of the government personnel, also ensured that they feel content and happy, PM Modi said.

"And as a by-product of this improvement, the governance system will improve organically," he added.

PM Modi added that the training modules should be oriented and developed such that these aspects are inculcated in the government officials.

He said that just like the institution of the Army has built impeccable credibility in the eyes of the public, it is the responsibility of all government servants to further increase the faith of people in the government system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

