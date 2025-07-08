Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

As the Delhi government reportedly mulls permitting shops and markets around the city to remain open round-the-clock in the near future, trader associations in the city say the move will help business, but perhaps only marginally, as they may not get as many customers in the late hours as they do during the day.

Some restaurant owners said they looked forward to such a policy, as it will help drive revenue growth, with people venturing out instead of getting food delivered. However, retailers flagged the financial impact, as the cost of operations may rise for keeping their shops open 24/7,