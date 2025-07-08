Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

The Delhi government's proposal to keep shops and markets open round-the-clock is receiving mixed reactions, with restaurants optimistic about growth, while traders flag concerns over costs and safety

Trader associations further highlighted the need to improve the law and order situation in the city to make this change a success.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

As the Delhi government reportedly mulls permitting shops and markets around the city to remain open round-the-clock in the near future, trader associations in the city say the move will help business, but perhaps only marginally, as they may not get as many customers in the late hours as they do during the day.
 
Some restaurant owners said they looked forward to such a policy, as it will help drive revenue growth, with people venturing out instead of getting food delivered. However, retailers flagged the financial impact, as the cost of operations may rise for keeping their shops open 24/7,
