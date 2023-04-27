close

Restrictions on number of vehicles on Manali-Rohtang pass to continue

Restrictions on the number of vehicles from Manali to Rohtang pass in Himachal Pradesh will continue, as the National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its 2015 order limiting them to 1,000 per day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Army vehicles carrying military material for soldiers deployed along the border from Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh Highway. (Photo: ANI)

Representational image

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Restrictions on the number of vehicles from Manali to Rohtang pass in Himachal Pradesh will continue, as the National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its 2015 order limiting them to 1,000 per day.

The apex environment watchdog said the adverse impact of vehicular pollution on glacier, climate change and environment does not allow any let up.

"Data of air quality merely because of restricted number of vehicles situation is better cannot be ground to presume that increased number of vehicles will be sustainable. The opening of Atal Tunnel or availability of parking space does not change the situation which led to passing of earlier orders by this Tribunal.

"Opinion of some expert relied upon can not be treated as conclusive to revisit the orders passed on consideration of entirety of material based on reports of experts and on due consideration, after contest between the parties," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice AK Goel said.

The NGT's order came on a plea seeking relaxation on the number of vehicles entering the eco sensitive area on the ground that Atal Tunnel has been constructed and availability of more parking space at Gulaba, Marhi and Rohtang pass.

The plea stated that due to increased tourism activities the number of vehicles permitted by the tribunal was inadequate and needed to be increased to 5,000 vehicles per day.

The NGT had, by its 2015 order, restricted to 1000 per day the number of vehicles that could pass through the Rohtang Pass for tourism purposes on first come, first served basis.

"All these vehicles would be subjected to pollution check and would qualify for issuance of a certificate at the check post for compliance of BS-IV standards. If emissions are found to be beyond the aforesaid permissible limits such vehicle will not be permitted to go to Rohtang Pass," it had said.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Rohtang pass National Green Tribunal vehicles

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

