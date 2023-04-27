close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

An Indian Air Force aircraft with 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan landed in Mumbai on Thursday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Indians, Stranded Indians

Representative image | Photo: Twitter @DrSJaishankar

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indian Air Force aircraft with 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

The plane, which took off from Jeddah around 11 am IST, landed here around 3.30 pm, an official said.

Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport, tweeted Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan minutes before the plane left for Mumbai.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

The distance between Khartoum and Port Sudan is around 850 km and the travel time by bus varies from 12 hours to 18 hours considering the prevailing situation and whether the vehicles are operating during the day or night.

Also Read

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Relatives of Indians stranded in Sudan appeal evacuation from govt

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

Gujarat Cong to start 'Jan Manch' to connect to people to expose BJP govt

Shirdi town to strike against CISF deployment at Saibaba Temple from May 1

'Blatant corruption' in renovation of Kejriwal's residence, alleges BJP

Centre stalled funds for Bengal to fund Central Vista project: TMC leader

Congress questions Modi govt's 'silence' on Poonch attack, accuses Centre

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Air Force Sudan Indians Mumbai

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Non-Tech industries to hire over 1 mn tech talent by FY28: TeamLease report

Hiring, video conferencing, jobs, online, digital WFH, work from home, employment
4 min read

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts

BCCI, Logo
2 min read

Hindustan Unilever's earnings margin shrinks after increased commodity cost

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands
2 min read

Google rolls out 1080p calls option for Meet users to enhance experience

Google Meet
2 min read

Congress questions Modi govt's 'silence' on Poonch attack, accuses Centre

Congress
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon