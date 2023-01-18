JUST IN
HDFC Bank, HDFC extend gains; advance over 3% in two trading days
Web Exclusive

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

As per analysts, electrolyser manufacturers, fuel cell makers for non-emission vehicles, traditional players engaged in energy storage solutions or batter makers are among key beneficiaries

Topics
Green energy | NTPC | Reliance Industries

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

The worldâ€™s third-largest carbon emitter put out a roadmap in February to become a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen -- made from water and renewable electricity. (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The government’s National Green Hydrogen mission is set to provide a fillip to the renewable energy sector by making green hydrogen significantly cheaper, aiding the industry to establish global supply chains, analysts say.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 11:53 IST

