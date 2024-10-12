Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar medic death: Protestors march to CBI office demanding speedy justice

RG Kar medic death: Protestors march to CBI office demanding speedy justice

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

The police had put up barricades on the roads approaching the CBI office in the CGO complex. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Hundreds of protestors, comprising doctors, lawyers and members of civil society on Saturday led a march to the CBI office in the CGO complex in Salt Lake demanding fair and speedy justice for the gruesome murder and rape of a woman doctor of the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Originating from the Karunamoyee area in Salt Lake, the protestors marched towards the CGO complex located a few kilometres away shouting slogans like "We want justice".

They also expressed 'awe' at the CBI as the charge sheet of the central investigating body practically affirming the findings of the Kolkata Police probe which nailed one Sanjoy Roy as the sole culprit, now under custody.

 

"We are surprised how the CBI can endorse the probe of the Kolkata Police in its charge sheet submitted a few days back. This to our mind lacks transparency and those others behind this cruelty should be exposed", one of the protestors said.

The police had put up barricades on the roads approaching the CBI office in the CGO complex.

However, five representatives of the protestors were allowed to go inside the CBI office to submit a memorandum of demands.

The CBI is probing the rape and murder of the doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

