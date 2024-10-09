Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar: Agitating docs 'picked up' by police while distributing leaflets

RG Kar: Agitating docs 'picked up' by police while distributing leaflets

The junior doctors were brought to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park

Doctors tie rakhis to a symbolic statue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder victim during a demonstration in Kolkata on Monday Photo:PTI

Before reaching Deshapriya Park, the agitating medics had distributed the leaflets. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police on Wednesday evening "picked up" around nine junior doctors from a popular Durga Puja marquee in south Kolkata, where the medics were distributing leaflets regarding their ongoing protests demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, an officer said.

The junior doctors were brought to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Following the development, several other medics, protesting near Dharmatala, where seven doctors are on a fast-unto-death, started a rally towards Lalbazar when they were stopped by police on Bentinck Street.

 

The agitators sat on the road and started a demonstration, demanding the unconditional immediate release of their colleagues.

"We were not told by the police why they had brought our colleagues to Lalbazar. This is nothing but atrocity. We will not leave unless our friends are released," one of the junior doctors said.

Before reaching Deshapriya Park, the agitating medics had distributed the leaflets and held a symbolic protest at another popular Durga Puja in south Kolkata's Maddox Square.

More From This Section

PremiumThis has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

MSP conflict with govt pushes Punjab farmers into stubble burning

OTT

Parliamentary panel on IT to review mechanism to curb fake news, OTT issues

Sanjay Raut

MP Police books Sanjay Raut for making false remarks on Ladli Behna Yojana

Ground water

Better access to water and sanitation, yet clean fuel adoption falls short

Samsung India

TN govt urges workers to resume work as Samsung accepts most of the demands

"There was no problem in Maddox Square. We see no reason to harass our colleagues," another young doctor said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened around Lalbazar area to prevent any untoward incident.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Junior doctors to distribute leaflets at Kolkata puja pandals

RG Kar doctors' mass resignations 'symbolic', no impact on patient care yet

RG Kar doctors' mass resignations 'symbolic', no impact on patient care yet

The mid-sized wealth manager is part of the broader Centrum Group

50 senior doctors resign from RG Kar Medical College amid protests

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Attempts to tarnish West Bengal's image before the world: CM Mamata

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape: SC pulls up WB for not installing CCTVs, HC allows doc rally

Topics : Kolkata Medical college doctors protests Bengal doctors strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon