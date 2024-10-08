Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar doctors' mass resignations 'symbolic', no impact on patient care yet

Dr. Sunit Hazra, an orthopedic surgeon, explained that the resignations were intended to exert pressure the state government, which has remained silent during the ongoing hunger strike

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

After the mass resignation of doctors, the principal of RG Kar hospital was summoned to the state secretariat. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

The mass resignation of 54 senior doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday hasn't affected healthcare services in the facility as medics continue to treat patients.

The outpatient and inpatient departments remained fully operational, with doctors actively providing care, eyewitnesses said.

Dr. Sunit Hazra, an orthopedic surgeon, explained that the resignations were intended to exert pressure the state government, which has remained silent during the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors. "Our resignation is symbolic, aimed at prompting the government to engage in discussions," he said.

The doctors who tendered resignations include specialists from various fields, such as cardiology, orthopedics, and pediatrics, as well as faculty from departments like radiotherapy and general medicine.

 

Dr. Hazra emphasised that the resignations are not intended to disrupt patient care and that they would continue their duties.

The collective resignation letter was sent to the Director of Medical Education and the health department's ex-officio secretary. Dr. Hazra noted that if there is no government response, the doctors may submit individual resignations in accordance with protocol.

"We know that this is not the way to tender resignations. We are continuing to treat patients and patient work won't be hampered," Hazra said.

Senior doctors at SSKM Hospital and NRS Hospital have also expressed intentions to follow suit in solidarity with the junior doctors' hunger strike.

Meanwhile, a senior bureaucrat at Nabanna said they had not yet received any formal resignation letters and refrained from commenting.

After the mass resignation of doctors, the principal of RG Kar hospital was summoned to the state secretariat for a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, sources said.

The meeting focused mainly on improving safety and security at the medical facility and addressed concerns raised by the doctors amid their ongoing protests, they added.


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

