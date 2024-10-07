Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI files chargesheet, Sanjoy Roy sole accused

RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI files chargesheet, Sanjoy Roy sole accused

The CBI chargesheet says that accused Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 at the premises of the RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly two months after the Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed its first chargesheet in the case, which does not mention the charge of gang rape.

Accused Sanjoy Roy was arrested a day after the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was recovered from a seminar hall of Kolkata-based RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. The incident resulted in massive nationwide protests by the doctors’ fraternity that continue to date. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In its chargesheet, the central agency said that Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar hall. She was on night duty at the hospital when the incident occurred. He had also undergone a polygraph test during interrogation.
 

The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Kolkata. The case, initially probed by the West Bengal police, was transferred by the Calcutta High Court to the CBI on August 23. The court had lashed out at the police department for lapses in the initial investigation.

Case being heard in Supreme Court

Later, the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognisance of the case. During the hearing on September 9, the top court asked the West Bengal government to produce the challan which was sent along with the dead body for post-mortem.

In the same hearing, the court had directed the agitating junior doctors to resume their duties, setting a 5 pm deadline for September 10.

However, the doctors defied the court order. The protests were briefly halted but resumed again, with Kolkata being the centre of the movement.

More From This Section

Nobel, Nobel Prize

LIVE: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun win Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine for microRNA research

Bus strike call off in Odisha

Private bus operators call off proposed strike in 14 Odisha districts

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Govt to set up 100 food testing labs, 50 food irradiation centres: Paswan

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh

75 quick response vehicles to tackle fires at Maha Kumbh Mela: Official

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death, demand justice


Various rallies in support of women's rights and a series of ‘Reclaim the Night’ movements were also organised by people in support of the victim.

The shocking case has resulted in subdued Durga Puja celebrations across West Bengal this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Rs 500 cr app scam: Delhi Police summons Rhea, Bharti Singh, her husband

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET UG row: CBI files third chargesheet against 21 in paper leak case

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns state govt plea against pre-arrest bail to Bhavani Revanna

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail in Delhi excise policy case

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors continue with cease work, sit-in protest

Topics : Central Bureau of Investigation BS Web Reports Kolkata Crimes against women women safety West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon