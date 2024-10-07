Business Standard
Home / India News / Private bus operators call off proposed strike in 14 Odisha districts

Private bus operators call off proposed strike in 14 Odisha districts

The state government has decided to run AC buses from blocks to district headquarter towns under Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme at an affordable price of Rs 10 per woman

Bus strike call off in Odisha

Bus strike call off in Odisha (Photo: X @ANI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private bus operators in 14 districts of Odisha have decided to call off their proposed strike after a meeting with Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on their demand in Berhampur on Monday.

The private bus owners' associations in the 14 south and western Odisha districts had announced to go on a 24-hour strike beginning at 6 pm on Monday, opposing LAccMI bus service from blocks to district headquarters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Loknath Padhi, president of Private Bus Owners Association, Baliguda, who was present during the meeting with the Transport minister said, "We have decided to call off our strike from this evening as the minister has assured us that he will certainly look into our demand."

The state government has decided to run AC buses from blocks to district headquarter towns under Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme at an affordable price of Rs 10 per woman passenger while the private buses are charging Rs 60 to 80 per passenger, he said.

 

"If the LAccMI buses start rolling on our routes, we will lose our livelihood. So, after hearing our plea, the minister said he will hold discussion with the Transport commissioner and local MLAs in this regard and run such buses in the routes where no private bus is plying," Padhi said.

The private bus operators said that although initially LAccMI buses were meant to run between panchayats and blocks, on the contrary, they were running services between blocks and district headquarters and that too at a subsidised fare.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM on 3-day visit to Delhi to attend meet on Maoist-related issues

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Bhubaneswar Airport capacity to rise to 8 mn per year: Aviation minister

leopard

1st state-sponsored census in Odisha reveals presence of 696 leopards

Khelo India Women's Hockey League

Five more Khelo India Centres to be opened in 5 districts of Odisha

Pravati Parida

Odisha to distribute 'Subhadra' money to another 4 mn women on Oct 9: Dy CM

Topics : Odisha Strike Transport strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon