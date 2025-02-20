Robust revenue gives lever to new Delhi govt; surplus status may take a hit

Delhi remains one of India’s most prosp­erous states, with its estimated per capita income at 2.8 times the national average in 2023-24. In 2022-23, only Sikkim and Goa had higher per capita incomes.

The state has strong tax receipts, with its own tax revenues now constituting 90 per cent of its revenue receipts. On the other hand, it does not bear the burden of many expenses, such as law and order, as it does not have full statehood. Delhi does not get tax devolution from the Centre.

Over the years, the share of revenue expenditure in total allocations rose dra­stically,