close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal might disturb business, but not much: Traders

"In central India mandis, an average trader does a business of Rs 10-15 lakh a day during peak season, much of which is still in cash

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
agriculture
Premium

In 2016, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised, agriculture trade was badly hit, as most of the businesses in the mandis were in hard cash

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commodity and agriculture traders, who continue to deal in cash — particularly when post-harvest trading season is on — feel that the sudden decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 note as legal tender might disturb their business, though, unlike the last time, the window of four months is big enough to return the notes.
Usually, in mandis, though the government has allowed cash payment of up to Rs 200,000 to farmers in most cases, the volume of transactions during peak season is much more.
“In central India mandis, an average trader does a business of Rs 10-15 lakh a day during peak season, much of which is still in cash.
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Pradhan reviews progress of infra projects of 43 Education Institutions

Violence-hit Manipur facing acute shortage of life-saving drugs: Report

SC dismisses Tata Motors plea challenging HC order on disqualification

Brij Bhushan's comments on our medals demeaning: Protesting wrestlers

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Topics : Commodity traders Agriculture

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

ITC's stock rally has more legs; analysts remain positive after strong Q4

FMCG
3 min read

Biden endorses plans to train Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets

US President Joe Biden
2 min read

Investment opportunity of $30 bn in petrochemical sector: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo
4 min read

NTPC logs 6% profit growth in FY23 at Rs 17,197 cr; income rises 34.45%

NTPC
2 min read

Arvind SmartSpaces net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

LIVE: RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
1 min read

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon