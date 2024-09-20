Business Standard
Home / India News / Rs 364 crore pending for hospitals under Ayushman Bharat: Punjab minister

Rs 364 crore pending for hospitals under Ayushman Bharat: Punjab minister

The minister's reaction came a day after the private hospitals and nursing association (PHANA) claimed that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore

hospital, Ayushman Bharat, healthcare

The minister said since April 1, 2024, the government has disbursed Rs 101.66 crore to the private hospitals and Rs 112 crore to the public hospitals

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday refuted claims by the private hospitals that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore for various treatments availed under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna.
He said the total pending amount for both public and private hospitals is Rs 364 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Singh said the breakup of pending payments shows that Rs 166.67 crore are owed to the public hospitals and Rs 197 crore to the private hospitals.
The minister's reaction came a day after the private hospitals and nursing association (PHANA) claimed that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore and had also threatened to stop providing medical treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana.
 
Notably, the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana offers cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in as many as 772 government and private empaneled hospitals across the state.
The minister said since April 1, 2024, the government has disbursed Rs 101.66 crore to the private hospitals and Rs 112 crore to the public hospitals.

More From This Section

Sandip Ghosh

Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's medical registration cancelled

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar issue: Agitating doctors to lift 'ceasework' partially from Saturday

wheat msp agriculture

News updates: Report of MSP panel to be made public soon, says central govt

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India-US trade has potential to reach $500 billion mark, says Puri

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's logistics cost will come down to single-digits in 5 yrs: Gadkari

Singh said that technical glitches arose from February after switching to a new software for claim processing launched by the National Health Agency (NHA) which resulted in slowing down the claim processing.
However, the State Health Agency (SHA) took prompt measures, including deputing more staff and working on the weekends and holidays, to address the issue.
To resolve the matter, the minister has called a meeting with the representatives of the PHANA on Friday.
Additionally, a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also been fixed for September 25 to address any concerns regarding payments.
Meanwhile, the minister said that he has already ordered the state health agency to hire medical professionals to expedite claims processing and ensure timely payments to the empaneled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Health schemes face hurdle in Punjab as pvt centres stop cashless treatment

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Auto parts-making plant for BMW to come up in Punjab, CM to lay foundation

smart city, urban, security, Surveillance, cctv cameras, population

Work on 12 industrial smart cities to kick off this year; 4 to be completed

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

25 travel agents booked for illegally advertising jobs: Punjab police

Supreme Court, SC

1991 Multani murder case: SC to not quash fresh FIR against ex-Punjab DGP

Topics : Punjab hospital profits health scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon